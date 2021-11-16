School’s answers not satisfactory: Minister

COIMBATORE

16 November 2021 00:42 IST

The answers given by the management of a private school here during an inquiry into the alleged sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl who ended her life were not satisfactory, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said on Monday.

He told journalists that Chief Educational Officer N. Geetha conducted the inquiry at the school and found the answers “evasive”. The Government would launch an awareness programme for the safety of students at all schools on November 19.

It would soon open a portal for corporate social responsibility activities to help government schools to make such initiatives transparent, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)