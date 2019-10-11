Schools along Xi’s route to function only till noon today

Several schools located in and around Adyar, Kotturpuram, Guindy and the Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) have decided to function only till noon on Friday, and remain closed on Saturday, on account of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit for the India-China Summit.

The principal of a school near Kotturpuram said they had taken the decision to declare a half-day holiday on their own discretion. “Traffic is expected to slow down here after 2.30 p.m., and students might find it tough to get back home after 3 p.m. Since we have students coming from areas like Guindy, Thiruvanmiyur and Adyar, we thought it would be best to send students back home by noon,” she said.

‘No official holiday’

A senior official from the School Education Department maintained that they had not officially declared a holiday for any school in the city. “If schools have chosen to work for half a day, it is their own decision. We have not asked any school to declare a holiday or shorten working hours,” she said.

Schools in the Chennai education district, including AMM Matriculation School, Vana Vani School, St. Patrick’s Higher Secondary School and Anna Gem Science Park Matric Higher Secondary School, located near the route that Mr. Xi’s convoy will take, have been asked to send students of classes IX and XI for a reception to welcome him.

At a meeting, principals of the schools were informed by Education Department officials that the students are expected to stand between the Highways Research Station and the Gandhi Mandapam, holding flags of both the countries, in the afternoon. Similarly, students of schools on the OMR, that come under the Kancheepuram education district, have been asked to assemble in the area.

Schools located near the convoy route have been specifically chosen so that students will not have to wait for a long time and will have to assemble only for a short while before the Chinese President passes by.