Schoolgirl set ablaze case: accused detained under Goondas Act

VILLUPURAM

30 May 2020 15:19 IST

Collector A. Annadurai on Saturday invoked the provisions of the Goondas Act against two former AIADMK functionaries G. Murugan, 52 and K. Kaliyaperumal, 60, who were accused of setting ablaze a 14-year-old schoolgirl in Sirumadurai colony earlier this month.

The incident took place on May 11, when the accused went to the victim’s house. The girl was looking after the family’s shop in front of her house when they poured kerosene on her and set her ablaze. The girl sustained over 90% burns and succumbed at the Villupuram Government Medical College and Hospital (VGMCH) the same day.

Advertising

Advertising

The Villupuram police arrested the duo based on the dying declaration of the victim and lodged them at the Cuddalore Central Prison.

Based on the recommendations of the Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar, the Collector ordered their detention under the Goondas Act.