Tamil Nadu

Schoolgirl set ablaze case: accused detained under Goondas Act

Collector A. Annadurai on Saturday invoked the provisions of the Goondas Act against two former AIADMK functionaries G. Murugan, 52 and K. Kaliyaperumal, 60, who were accused of setting ablaze a 14-year-old schoolgirl in Sirumadurai colony earlier this month.

The incident took place on May 11, when the accused went to the victim’s house. The girl was looking after the family’s shop in front of her house when they poured kerosene on her and set her ablaze. The girl sustained over 90% burns and succumbed at the Villupuram Government Medical College and Hospital (VGMCH) the same day.

The Villupuram police arrested the duo based on the dying declaration of the victim and lodged them at the Cuddalore Central Prison.

Based on the recommendations of the Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar, the Collector ordered their detention under the Goondas Act.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2020 3:20:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/schoolgirl-set-ablaze-case-accused-detained-under-goondas-act/article31709332.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY