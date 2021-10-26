Schoolgirl killed in road accident in Kolathur

A 13-year-old girl was run over by a garbage truck belonging to the Greater Chennai Corporation on Monday in Kolathur.

The victim was identified as Sudar Vizhi, 13, daughter of Suresh, a head constable attached to the Shastri Nagar police station.

Her parents are staying at Dass Nagar in Vyasarpadi.

On way to school

The police said that on Monday morning Jagannathan, a friend of Suresh, took her on his two-wheeler to a private school in Kolathur where she was studying Class IX.

At 9 a.m., while they were moving on Paper Mills Road, Mr. Jagannathan applied the brakes in order to avoid hitting the vehicle that was moving in front of of them.

The two-wheeler skidded and the girl fell down.

The garbage truck, which was coming in the opposite direction, ran over the girl. Mr. Jagannathan escaped with minor injuries, the police added.

Passers-by rushed her to the Government Hospital, Periyar Nagar, where the doctors declared her as brought dead.

Traffic Investigation Police, Villivakkam, registered a case and are investigating.

The police arrested Loganathan, 30, the lorry driver, on charges of rash driving and causing death due to negligence.