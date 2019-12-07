Schoolchildren begin and end the day with exercises

The recent call by the School Education department to include physical exercises and games among the school schedule has been given shape and implemented in schools in Vellore district.

The Hindu team visited a few government schools where the students were seen doing their exercises and also preparing for another session in the evening.

Students from Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Katpadi, did the physical exercises with great enthusiasm in the morning. The physical education teacher S. Bhuvana taught them simple yogasanas which helped reduce stress after hectic brain activities in classrooms.

They played the traditional game of ‘fire on the mountain’, which helped them raise their level of concentration and socialise with other children.

Junior Red Cross joint secretary S.N. Janardhanan said that it is a welcome measure to encourage children to take up these exercises to keep them stressfree. “After a play session in the evening, the children would be able to concentrate on their studies once they reach home,” he said.

Based on the School Education Minister’s call for introducing physical exercises in the school curriculum, the CEOs and DEOs have been asked to ensure that these sessions are taken in true spirit.

As per the website of District Education Officer, Vellore, the school headmasters have been instructed to ensure compliance to this order and the headmasters have also been asked to keep a tab on the instructions from respective DEOs served on them periodically.

Headmaster of Government Higher Secondary School, Pennathur, I. Umadevan said there has been tremendous response from the students for these classes. “They have been taught the basic nuances of yoga, which keeps the students physically and mentally fit. A little exercise not only helps relieve muscle soreness, but also improves joint flexibility,” he said.