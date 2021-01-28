Tamil Nadu

School where students tested positive to reopen

The Government Higher Secondary School, Muthur, near Kangeyam, where three Class 12 students tested positive for COVID-19, will reopen on Friday for regular classes.

Health officials said swab samples of around 190 students, teachers and staff had been lifted after two boys and one girl tested positive for the infection on Monday. Results of all samples returned negative on Wednesday.

However, the School Education Department was advised to close the school as a precaution, officials said. With Thursday being a public holiday for Thai Poosam, classes will resume on Friday, in strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols, the officials said.

The three students, who were admitted to the Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital for treatment, only had mild symptoms of COVID-19 and were stable now, said the Health officials.

