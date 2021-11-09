School van skids off dirt track in Krishnagiri district, students escape unhurt

KRISHNAGIRI

09 November 2021 15:31 IST

A school van skid off a dirt track and toppled over, causing minor injuries to three students, while 12 others escaped unhurt in Athipadi panchayat in Uthangarai, Krishnagiri on Tuesday.

The van, belonging to Mother’s Matriculation School in Singarapettai, was traversing through the local villages, picking up students at the time of the accident. The school van, according to Singarapettai police, was crossing a swampy dirt track abutting fields in Punganai village, when the driver Shankar, reportedly lost control and the vehicle skid off the track to topple on to its side on the field.

Local residents heard the wails of the students in the toppled van and went to their rescue. According to the police, three students suffered minor injuries to the face. The students were taken to the government hospital for treatment.