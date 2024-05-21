School teacher held for hoax bomb call to government hospital in Arakkonam

A 48-year-old school teacher made a hoax call to the police control room at Chennai Police Commissionerate, threatening to detonate a bomb at the Government Taluk Hospital in Arakkonam town on Tuesday.

Police said that R. Kesavan, who works as a teacher in a private school in Chennai, dialed 100 in an inebriated state. Subsequently, Arakkonam town police were alerted about it.

Following the instructions from senior police officers, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad as well as police personnel of the Arakkonam town police, along with sniffer dogs, swung into action and thoroughly searched every ward at the hospital. However, the police did not find any bomb in the hospital.

Investigation revealed that Kesavan, a native of Arakkonam, had a money dispute with his friend for many years. He was talking to him on Monday evening in an inebriated state. As his friend was not willing to repay him, Kesavan became angry. To take revenge on him, he made the hoax bomb call to the police control room. A case has been registered by Arakkonam town police. Further investigation is on.

