GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

School teacher held for hoax bomb call to government hospital in Arakkonam

Published - May 21, 2024 07:57 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau

A 48-year-old school teacher made a hoax call to the police control room at Chennai Police Commissionerate, threatening to detonate a bomb at the Government Taluk Hospital in Arakkonam town on Tuesday.

Police said that R. Kesavan, who works as a teacher in a private school in Chennai, dialed 100 in an inebriated state. Subsequently, Arakkonam town police were alerted about it.

Following the instructions from senior police officers, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad as well as police personnel of the Arakkonam town police, along with sniffer dogs, swung into action and thoroughly searched every ward at the hospital. However, the police did not find any bomb in the hospital.

Investigation revealed that Kesavan, a native of Arakkonam, had a money dispute with his friend for many years. He was talking to him on Monday evening in an inebriated state. As his friend was not willing to repay him, Kesavan became angry. To take revenge on him, he made the hoax bomb call to the police control room. A case has been registered by Arakkonam town police. Further investigation is on.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.