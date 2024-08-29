ADVERTISEMENT

School Students take out awareness rally on rainwater harvesting

Published - August 29, 2024 12:38 am IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

S. Kavitha, Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), flagged off the rally from the old bus terminus opposite the fort.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ahead of the Northeast monsoon, the district administration has organised a school students’ awareness rally on rainwater harvesting here on Wednesday.

Officials of the Tamil Nadu Water Drainage Board (TWAD), which is actively involved in water conservation efforts in the district, said the rally was aimed at creating more awareness among residents to conserve water in the arid region where excess rainwater from nearby hills were discharged into Palar river through 9-km-long Nicholson Canal.

The rally was flagged off by S. Kavitha, Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), from the old bus terminus opposite the fort to Sri Venkateswara Higher Secondary School, covering a distance of 1 km.

As part of the awareness campaign, water experts from TWAD demonstrated various simple water testing methods for residents and school students by using field test kits. They also distributed pamphlets that elaborated on rainwater harvesting structures for roof-top collection during monsoon.

K. Nithyanandan, TWAD Executive Engineer; Kumaravel, Assistant Executive Engineer; Parithi, Assistant Hydrogeologist and Mohan, District Education Officer (DEO), were present.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

