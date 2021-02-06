School students need not be afraid, attendance not compulsory, says TN Minister

The Minister said not all students have to attend regular classes as per the standard operating procedures issued by the State government

Ahead of the reopening of schools for classes 9 and 11 from Monday, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan on Saturday said that the students need not be afraid, as attendance is not compulsory.

The Minister participated in the inauguration of the Government Middle School in Mudalipalayam that was recently upgraded from a panchayat union primary school, following which he addressed mediapersons.

On a question regarding government school students in Tiruppur district testing positive for COVID-19 after reopening, he replied that the schools were reopened to ensure that the students receive an education, but all students do not have to attend regular classes as per the standard operating procedures issued by the State government.

At the inauguration of the Government High School at Mangalam that was upgraded from middle school, Mr. Sengottaiyan said that upgrading this school will ensure education to Muslim girls living in Mangalam.

On allegations of private schools demanding excess fees from parents, the Minister said that action will be taken if the Department of School Education receives any complaint in writing.

Mr. Sengottaiyan also inaugurated the Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Perumanallur, which was upgraded from a high school.