School student stabbed to death at bus stop in Cuddalore district

October 03, 2023 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - CUDDALORE

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death by a young man in Puliyankudi near Srimushnam in Cuddalore district on Tuesday. The victim was identified as V. Jeeva of Mel Puliyankudi.

Police said Jeeva, a class 12 student at the Vriddhachalam Government Higher Secondary School was waiting at the Puliyankudi bus stop to board a bus to school, when the suspect, identified as S. Anand, 24 of the same village picked up a quarrel with Jeeva and stabbed him.

Local residents immediately rushed Jeeva in an ambulance to the Vriddhachalam General Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police suspect previous enmity to be the reason behind the murder. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

