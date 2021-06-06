School staff to get vaccinated by June 20

CHENNAI

06 June 2021 02:32 IST

All teaching and non-teaching staff from government and government-aided schools and Chennai Schools (run by the Greater Chennai Corporation) have been asked to take the COVID-19 vaccine before June 20. In a circular, the Chennai Chief Educational Officer said teachers who have got vaccinated would have to submit the vaccination certificate to the officials in charge of their school's jurisdiction. For teachers who cannot take the vaccine, the required documents to support their reasons should be collected as well.

