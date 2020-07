PUDUCHERRY

15 July 2020 00:36 IST

Kendriya Vidyalaya No.1, Jipmer, has secured cent per cent pass in the CBSE Class XII All India Senior School Certificate Examination.

According to a press note, all 125 students who appeared for the examination passed with 36 students scoring over 90% marks and all scoring above 60%. The average marks scored by the students of the KV is 418/500.

