Tamil Nadu

School secures 100% pass

Kendriya Vidyalaya No.1, Jipmer, has scored cent per cent pass in the CBSE Class XII All India Senior School Certificate Examination.

According to a press note, all 125 students who appeared for the examination passed with 36 students scoring over 90% marks and all scoring above 60%. The average marks scored by the students of the KV is 418/500.

