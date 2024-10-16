GIFT a SubscriptionGift
School headmaster arrested for misbehaving with woman staff in Tirupattur

Chief Educational Officer (CEO) of Tirupattur R. Punniyakottai has issued an order suspending the headmaster

Published - October 16, 2024 05:39 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
A crowd gathered at Government Middle School near Jolarpet town in Tirupattur, whose headmaster was accused of misbehaving with a woman staff, on Tuesday, October 15, 2024

A crowd gathered at Government Middle School near Jolarpet town in Tirupattur, whose headmaster was accused of misbehaving with a woman staff, on Tuesday, October 15, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The headmaster of a Government Middle School near Jolarpet town in Tirupattur, Tamil Nadu, has been arrested by the All Women Police, Tirupattur, for his alleged misbehaviour with a woman staff on the school campus. He was sent to the Central Prison in Vellore on Wednesday (October 16, 2024).

Chief Educational Officer (CEO) of Tirupattur R. Punniyakottai, meanwhile, issued an order suspending the headmaster. On Tuesday (October 15, 2024), Mr. Punniyakottai had ordered an inquiry against him.

According to the police, the headmaster has worked at the school for 12 years, and the complainant was working there since June. On Monday (October 14, 2024), when she was verifying the certificates for Tamil-medium students in her office, the headmaster allegedly misbehaved with her.

Immediately, she informed senior education officers in the district and her family members. On Tuesday, her parents, along with a few of their relatives, gathered on the school campus and demanded that the headmaster be arrested. The headmaster, however, was not at work then.

Upon being alerted, the Jolarpet police went to the campus and pacified the protesters, who only dispersed after being assured of action against the headmaster.

Meanwhile, a four-member team led by the CEO received a written complaint from the woman staff, and a preliminary inquiry was initiated against the headmaster.

