ADVERTISEMENT

School girl found charred to death in the house near Ambur

March 31, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The girl was staying with her aunt since she was two years old and studying in the village school while her father lived in his native village near Vaniyambadi

The Hindu Bureau

A Class V girl was found charred to death in her house at Veeramalai village near Ambur in Tirupattur on Friday.

Police said that K. Hansika, 10, studying Class V in the Government Primary School in the area, returned from school in the evening. As her aunt S. Valliammal was near a cowshed, she went to the house. After sometime, her aunt and the neighbours heard a huge noise from the house and on rushing they found the girl charred to death. The incident happened around 4.45 p.m.

Immediately, the residents alerted Oomerabad police, who rushed to the spot and sent the body to the Government Taluk Hospital in Ambur for post-mortem. Initial inquiry revealed that the girl was staying with her aunt since she was two years old andstudying in the village school. The girl’s father, V. Kannagaraj, 52, lives in his native village, Vadakarai near Vaniyambadi town and works as a daily wage labourer. The deceased girl was among his five children.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Oomerabad police said it was a fire accident. Further investigation is on.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US