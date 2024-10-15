Tamil Nadu rains: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi directs schools to not host online classes

Amid allegations that online classes are being held even as schools are to be shut due to rains, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) directed the officials to call off the scheduled online classes for students.

Tamil Nadu rains, October 15, 2024 updates

Taking to X social media platform, he said, “Postpone the online classes for students in districts where schools are declared closed due to heavy rain as the students may face technical difficulties. I request that all school managements avoid online classes till the end of heavy rains.”

Schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram were declared closed for Tuesday (Oct. 15) due to the heavy rain warning.