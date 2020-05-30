School Education expert committee given extension for submission of report to government

CHENNAI

30 May 2020 16:24 IST

The committee had been formed to examine academic and teaching issues arising due to the COVID-19 situation in Tamil Nadu, and has been given a week’s extension for the submission of its report

The expert group which was constituted by the Tamil Nadu School Education department and headed by the Commissioner of School Education, has been given an extension for the submission of their report, by a week.

The expert group was to examine academic and teaching issues arising due to the COVID-19 situation in Tamil Nadu and had been given 15 days to submit a report on the same to the State government. A government order dated May 29 from School Education Secretary, Dheeraj Kumar, has now stated that the time limit prescribed for their submission was extended by a week.

Additionally, four more members have been added to the expert group to enable broad-based participation -- Ajeeth Prasath Jain, Founder, Dr. APJ Education Consultancy, P.R. Velumani, Chairman, Bharathi Vidyalaya Education Institution, C.S. Manoharan, President, CBSE Schools Management Association and Sundaraparipooranan Pakshirajan, Former Member, Tamil Nadu State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights.

These members will join the group which already includes the directors of School Education, State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT), elementary education, matriculation school and government examinations, representatives from Samagra Shiksha, Kalvi TV, Parents Association (PTA), Unicef, TNeGA and IIT Madras.

The expert group aims to identify gaps in teaching and learning as well as examine how they can make up for the loss of time caused due to the lockdown. They are also expected to work on formulating an action plan by integrating and leveraging technology and other online facilities to ensure uninterrupted learning and quality education.