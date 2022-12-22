School Education Department writes to NTA

December 22, 2022 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

Class 10 students of the 2020 batch have no mark sheet

The Hindu Bureau

The School Education department has written to the National Testing Agency seeking permission to allow students to apply for Joint Entrance Examination without class 10 marks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Students who completed class 10 in 2020-2021 are eligible to apply for Joint Entrance Examination for 2023. But students are required to include class 10 marks or grades.

Students of the 2020-2021 batch from State Board did not take the final examination for Class 10 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence no mark sheets were created for the batch. All students were declared to have passed the final examination.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The School Education Commissioner has assured JEE aspirants that the issue would be resolved with the NTA and urged students to prepare for the examination.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US