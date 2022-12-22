  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

School Education Department writes to NTA

Class 10 students of the 2020 batch have no mark sheet

December 22, 2022 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The School Education department has written to the National Testing Agency seeking permission to allow students to apply for Joint Entrance Examination without class 10 marks.

Students who completed class 10 in 2020-2021 are eligible to apply for Joint Entrance Examination for 2023. But students are required to include class 10 marks or grades.

Students of the 2020-2021 batch from State Board did not take the final examination for Class 10 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence no mark sheets were created for the batch. All students were declared to have passed the final examination.

The School Education Commissioner has assured JEE aspirants that the issue would be resolved with the NTA and urged students to prepare for the examination.

Related Topics

education / test/examination / entrance examination / engineering / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.