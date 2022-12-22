School Education Department writes to NTA

December 22, 2022 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The School Education department has written to the National Testing Agency seeking permission to allow students to apply for Joint Entrance Examination without class 10 marks.

Students who completed class 10 in 2020-2021 are eligible to apply for Joint Entrance Examination for 2023. But students are required to include class 10 marks or grades.

Students of the 2020-2021 batch from State Board did not take the final examination for Class 10 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence no mark sheets were created for the batch. All students were declared to have passed the final examination.

The School Education Commissioner has assured JEE aspirants that the issue would be resolved with the NTA and urged students to prepare for the examination.