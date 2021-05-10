School Education Department in T.N. meets to discuss Class 12 board exams

Further meetings will be held in the coming days, says Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

The School Education Department convened a meeting on Monday to discuss when the Class 12 board examinations could be conducted in the State and the impact of the pandemic on schools and learning.

Addressing mediapersons after the meeting, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said preliminary discussions were held with officials and that further meetings would be held in the next few days.

“We have begun discussing the Class 12 board exams since we have to keep the future of the students in mind. Safety aspects of students and teachers were also discussed and we are looking at those issues. The Chief Minister is very clear that the health and safety of the students takes precedence over everything else and any decision will be taken keeping this in mind,” he said.

While the Class 12 board exams, scheduled to begin in May, were postponed owing to the rise in COVID-19 cases across the State, the School Education Department had announced that the Class 10 exams would be cancelled and that guidelines would be issued on how students could be assessed for the year.

“We are also looking at what other States have done in this regard. An announcement regarding the guidelines for Class 10 will be made soon,” the Minister said.