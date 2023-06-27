School drop-outs should be brought back to achieve 100% literacy: Stalin

June 27, 2023 08:02 am | Updated 08:02 am IST - CHENNAI:

As Tamil Nadu was aspiring to achieve 100% literacy, children who drop out should be brought back into the schools, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said in Chennai on Monday, June 26, 2023

“We should give special focus to children with learning difficulties. We should ensure self-confidence among girl children,” Mr. Stalin said. During his speech at the valedictory event of the Students in Responsible Police Initiatives (SIRPI) programme, Mr. Stalin appealed students not to stop after schooling but to pursue higher education.

Pointing out that the event was being held in a stadium named after former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who the CM said envisioned a country for all. “You [the students], the future of this country, have the responsibility to protect an inclusive and equal India.”

Mr. Stalin said various qualities should be inculcated among children, awareness on various social issues, discipline, improving their personality, observing national festivals, respecting national symbols, taking pride in the State’s prosperity and development, among others.

On the occasion of the International Day against Drug Abuse on June 26, Mr. Stalin appealed students not to become addicted to any drugs or let their friends become addicted. He also called upon the students advice others on the evil effect of drugs on the family, country and the future.

SIRPI was implemented in 100 State-run schools to benefit about 5,000 students. These students were offered classes in physical fitness, sports, parade, among others by police officers and experts and they had also planted over 5 lakh saplings. SIRPI aims to inculcate in these students discipline and social awareness.

Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudi, Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan, Minister for Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Chennai Mayor R. Priya, Egmore MLA I. Paranthamen and senior officials were also present.

