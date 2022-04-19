School dismisses principal, 2 others

Action follows report from officials on the death of a seven-year-old student

The principal of Sri Venkateswara Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Alwarthirunagar, and two members of the school’s transportation committee have been dismissed on the basis of a report from school education officials on the death of a seven-year-old student on March 28.

The driver reversed the mini-bus after dropping children. V.J. Theeksheth was run over as the driver did not notice him.

The Department of School Education formed a committee to determine the cause. The committee’s report said the death was due to negligence on the part of the school administration. It pinned the blame on two members of the transportation committee and the principal.

Chief Educational Officer S. Mars said the school had acted on the report that recommended the dismissal of the principal and the two members of the transportation committee.