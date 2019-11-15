Tamil Nadu

School children are becoming addicted to ‘Cool Lip’ says Ramadoss

PMK founder S. Ramadoss

PMK founder S. Ramadoss   | Photo Credit: M. PRABHU

more-in

The PMK founder has urged the government to crack down on the sale of banned tobacco products

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Friday urged the State Government to ban ‘Cool Lip’, a tobacco product that he said was becoming an addiction for school children. He alleged that the sellers of ‘Cool Lip’ are using school children to expand their business in Tamil Nadum where chewable tobacco products have been banned by the State.

In a statement, Mr Ramadoss said that ‘Cool Lip’, tobacco stuffed insidesmall filtered papers, manufactured in New Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, is being smuggled into Tamil Nadu through Karnataka.

“This tobacco product is popular in schools and school children are a big market. School children have become addicted to Cool Lip just like college students become addicted to narcotic substances. ‘Cool Lip’ is being distributed free to school children to get them addicted and then the sellers charge Rs. 20 per packet. If they can’t afford it, they are asked to get them additional business,” said Mr. Ramadoss.

He added that there have been cases where students were caught in inebriated conditions in the classroom after using ‘Cool Lip’. “The State Government must crack down on the selling of banned tobacco products in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Chennai
Tamil Nadu
school
children
tobacco
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 15, 2019 5:46:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/school-children-are-becoming-addicted-to-cool-lip-says-ramadoss/article29982654.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY