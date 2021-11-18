School building collapses in rain

Casualties averted as it was a holiday

A panchayat union primary school building in Vanathi Rayapuram panchayat near Neyveli collapsed following incessant rain in Cuddalore district on Thursday. According to sources, the incident occurred at 10 a.m. The wall of the building housing Classes I to V collapsed and the roof came crashing down.

Since the District Collector, K. Balasubramaniam, had declared a holiday after heavy rain in the morning, major casualties were averted. Around 31 students are studying in the building. Sources said the building had developed cracks at several places and it collapsed owing to heavy rain. The Education Department will make alternative arrangements for the students in another building, an official said.

Mr. Balasurbamaniam and Neyveli MLA Saba Rajendran visited the site.

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Cuddalore district on Thursday, with water entering residences in Cuddalore old town. Major roads, including the Kumbakonam Road, Chidambaram Road and Vridhachalam Road were flooded and motorists had a tough time negotiating the water-logged areas.

Cuddalore district recorded an average of 36.24 mm during the 24-hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Thursday. The average rainfall recorded in other areas is as follows: Thozhudur 67 mm, Memathur 60 mm, Kuppanatham 49 mm, Cuddalore 48.6 mm, Keezhacheruvai 48 mm, Veppur 45 mm and Vanamadevi 42.6 mm.

Villupuram district recorded an average of 102.01 mm till 4 p.m. Mundiyampakkam recorded the maximum of 145 mm followed by Valavanur with 143 mm, Vallam 137 mm, Marakkanam 132 mm, Villupuram 129 mm, Tindivanam 128 mm and Kedar 126 mm.