Scholarships worth ₹1.7 crore given away to medical students

March 11, 2024 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - CHENNAI

Metropolis Foundation, the CSR arm of Metropolis Healthcare, on Sunday distributed scholarships and research grants worth ₹1.7 crore to a total of 301 undergraduate and postgraduate medical students at an event in the city.

For the past six years, Metropolis Healthcare has been hosting the MedEngage annual summit.

About 60 students were selected from among 150 applicants from Aspirational Districts for the scholarship. A total of 6,019 applications were received from 603 cities from across 29 States.

The scholarships were given away in the presence of Kumar Jayant, Additional Chief Secretary, Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department, and P. Shanmugapriya, nodal officer (e-Governance), Directorate of Medical Education and Research.

About 60% of the recipients are women, said Metropolis Foundation’s chairperson Duru Shah. “The initiative will provide invaluable support to promising students as they pursue breakthrough research and innovation in healthcare,” she said.

Surendran Chemmenkotil, Chief Executive Officer of Metropolis Healthcare, said, “By nurturing innovation, the company aims to empower the next generation to drive advancement in patient care, and improve community health outcomes.”

Besides scholarships, the students also receive hands-on experience and practical knowledge through Metropolis’ laboratories.