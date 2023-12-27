GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Scholarships that enable Adi Dravidar students to realise their higher education dreams abroad

Chief Minister Stalin launches scholarship and incentive schemes for students from the Adi Dravidar, Scheduled Tribe communities

December 27, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Pragadeeshwar and Subashini Sivakumar who received assistance to pursue higher studies abroad through Adi Dravidar welfare scholarship.

Pragadeeshwar and Subashini Sivakumar who received assistance to pursue higher studies abroad through Adi Dravidar welfare scholarship. | Photo Credit: RAGHUNATHAN S.R.

Subashini from Tiruvallur district is one of the 30 students who have been chosen for the Tamil Nadu government’s overseas scholarship for students from the Adi Dravidar community.

The scholarships help students from the community to pursue post-graduate and research courses abroad. A graduate with B.E. in Computer Science, Ms. Subashini has obtained admission in Concordia University to pursue M.A. Cyber Security. She said, “It was my dream to pursue higher students abroad.”

S. Pragadeeshwar from Coimbatore, has obtained admission into Ulster University in Northern Ireland to pursue M.Sc. in Management. The course is set to commence next month. He is a BBA graduate from PSG College of Arts & Science in Coimbatore.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday launched the distribution of the scholarship for the upcoming academic year. He also launched the distribution of incentive for students from the Adi Dravidar, Scheduled Tribe communities pursuing full-time Ph.D. programmes.

Deivanarthaki M., teaching Bharatanatyam in Vel’s University, Chennai, received the incentive. She is pursing her doctorate in Bharatanatyam. A native of Chennai, Ms. Deivanarthaki said she was inspired by her great grandfather Thiruveethi, a theru koothu artist, to pursue her career in the art form.

After completing her diploma in Mechanical Engineering, she decided to pursue art for higher studies. She went on to obtain BFA degree from Madras University and MFA from Tamil University and M.Phil.

