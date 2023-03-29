Scholarships given to poor students at VIT, Vellore

March 29, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - VELLORE

Government staff and employees in public sector companies should generously donate for initiatives like scholarships to poor students especially on special occasions like birthdays and marriage days, said G. Viswanathan, founder chancellor, Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), in Vellore on Wednesday.

In his presidential address at the scholarships distribution function, which was organised by the Universal Higher Education Trust (UHET) of VIT at its campus here, Mr. Viswanathan said that most donations for public initiatives have come from industrialists, traders, welfare associations and individuals rather than from government employees including those working in PSUs. “Public donations for scholarships have helped many poor students in economically backward districts like Vellore to pursue higher education for many years. Under VIT’s UHET, 67 per cent beneficiaries are girls,” he said.

The Chancellor said that North Arcot district, which comprised present-day Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts, was economically and educationally backward many years ago. Public initiatives like scholarships and State government efforts have helped to reduce the economic backwardness and increase the enrolment in schools and colleges. Currently, the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) of Vellore district is 38 per cent as against the national average of 27 per cent.

Mr. Viswanathan said that he has requested the Chief Minister M K Stalin to initiate steps to achieve GER from the existing 50 per cent to 75 per cent in the coming years. Under the National Education Policy 2020, the Centre has aimed to achieve 50 per cent of GER in 2035. Public donations through scholarships will help to cover more deserving students, he said.

The trust provided scholarships to 7,449 students including 4,968 girls amounting to ₹8,33,89,445 since its inception in 2012. At the function on Wednesday, 670 students including 494 girls received scholarships to the tune of ₹40.49 lakh.

On the occasion, industrialist Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti gave away scholarships to students.