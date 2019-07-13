Scholarship test for rural students to be held in Sept.

Students currently in Class IX in village and town panchayats can apply for the Tamil Nadu Rural Students Talent Search (TRUSTS) exam between July 15 and 25. The exam will be held in September.
The annual income of the parents should be less than ₹1 lakh. Candidates must produce a certificate from the Revenue department.
Applications may be downloaded and candidates must pay ₹5 as application fee and ₹5 as service charge in cash through their school head master to the Chief Educational Officer. A total of 100 selected candidates (50 girls and 50 boys) will receive scholarship of ₹1,000 a year till they complete Class 12.
Candidates must write the test in black ball point pen. The test is not open to candidates in Municipalities and Corporations.
