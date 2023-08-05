Scholarship for children of police personnel to be increased

August 05, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST

The Tamil Nadu government has issued orders to increase the special scholarship to children of police personnel from ₹25,000 to ₹30,000 each and the number of beneficiaries from 100 to 200 students annually.

The government has also issued orders for doubling cash prizes awarded to children of police personnel and ministerial staff, who distinguish themselves by securing first 10 ranks in Class X and XII respectively every year in each police district. The orders followed an announcement made by the Chief Minister in this regard.

