Scheme to reduce food wastage launched in Tiruvallur

Ma. Subramanian inaugurates ‘Food Festival 2022’ in the district

Tiruvallur district, which had been ranked fourth in the country in ensuring food safety recently, launched two mega schemes on Sunday.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian launched the projects, including procuring one lakh litres of biodiesel under Repurpose Used Cooking Oil (RUCO) and distributing excess food to one lakh people within the district in a day.

Mr. Subramanian flagged off a 4-km walkathon to raise awareness about food safety that began from Avadi Corporation and ended at HVF grounds.

The Minister inaugurated “Food Festival 2022” and told media persons that the government had launched three schemes from the district last year such as Sattre Kuraippom (let’s reduce a little), RUCO and distribution of excess food from functions to needy people.

Minister for Dairy Development S.M. Naser accompanied Mr. Subramanian.

“It is a matter of pride that 11 of the 75 districts in the country that had been recognised for their efforts in ensuring food safety were from Tamil Nadu and Tiruvallur district stood fourth in the country,” Mr. Subramanian said.

He lauded the efforts of the officials and people in taking up the task of feeding one lakh hungry mouths with at least one meal a day and preventing reuse of cooking oil, thus protecting the people’s health.

“In the past year, 10 lakh people benefited from distribution of excess food from functions and 1,443 kilo litre used oil was collected,” he said.