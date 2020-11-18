Scheme launched to strengthen farmer-official interaction

The Agriculture Department will identify 10 lead farmers in each village panchayat and sensitise them about various aspects and developments regarding modern technologies and various schemes

The State Agriculture Department has planned to enhance the level of interaction between officials and farmers in all 12,525 village panchayats.

At the block-level, two extension teams, comprising assistant directors of agriculture and horticulture and research scientists of the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), will be formed. They will visit a village panchayat assigned to assistant agriculture and horticulture officers.

The Department will identify 10 lead farmers in each village panchayat and sensitise them about various aspects and developments regarding modern technologies and various schemes. At least two of the 10 such farmers should be from Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes, as per the scheme.

The idea is to disseminate information among the farmers regarding appropriate technologies and ascertain the status of crop conditions.

A government order was issued on Tuesday, approving the exercise, called ‘Uzhavar-Aluvalar Thodarbhu Thittam.’ Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, during his budget speech, had referred to the scheme.