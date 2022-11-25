Scheme for persons with disabilities to be implemented at ₹763.19 crore, says Stalin

November 25, 2022 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government would implement a scheme for persons with disabilities’ rights, with a financial assistance of ₹763.19 crore from the World Bank, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairing a meeting of the State Advisory Board on disability issues in the Secretariat here, Mr. Stalin said the scheme would be implemented in all districts over the next six years.

Industrial training would be imparted to persons with disabilities by coordinating with different government agencies, the Chief Minister said, adding that orders had been issued to arrange for sign language interpreters during important public meetings organised in Collectorates.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present in the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US