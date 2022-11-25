Scheme for persons with disabilities to be implemented at ₹763.19 crore, says Stalin

November 25, 2022 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government would implement a scheme for persons with disabilities’ rights, with a financial assistance of ₹763.19 crore from the World Bank, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Thursday.

Chairing a meeting of the State Advisory Board on disability issues in the Secretariat here, Mr. Stalin said the scheme would be implemented in all districts over the next six years.

Industrial training would be imparted to persons with disabilities by coordinating with different government agencies, the Chief Minister said, adding that orders had been issued to arrange for sign language interpreters during important public meetings organised in Collectorates.

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present in the meeting.