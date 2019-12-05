Scheduled Castes possess just 7.8% of farmland in the State

The Scheduled Castes, who constitute nearly 20% of Tamil Nadu’s population, account for 10% of agricultural landowners and possess 7.8% of the farmland in the State.

Of the 79.4 lakh landowners, 7,98,674 belong to the SC community. In terms of area, the community’s figure is 4,66,365 hectares out of a total of 59.7 lakh hectares. As for the average size of landholding, the SCs’ figure is marginally higher, at 0.8 hectare, against the overall figure of 0.75 hectare.

The top three

The top three districts with the maximum number of SC landowners are Villupuram (1,01,212), Tiruvannamalai (54,343) and Cuddalore (49,326). In terms of area, the top three districts are Villupuram (43,430 hectares), Thoothukudi (37,352 hectares) and Tiruvannamalai (29,514 hectares).

In the three agriculturally-important districts of the central region – Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam, the area held by the SCs is 70,640 hectares, accounting for around 15% of the farmland in the districts.

Dept. publication

All this information, and much more, form part of the latest edition of the State Agriculture Department’s publication ‘Salient Statistics on Agriculture, 2019’, which will be in the public domain soon. Agriculture Minister R. Doraikannu is expected to launch it.

The department, which brought out the publication for the first time last year, has included additional features this time, such as a district-wise break-up of fertilizer consumption and area registered under organic farming, and details on the usage of the Uzhavan app, a bilingual IT initiative of the department, an official said.