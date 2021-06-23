Schedule prepared to telecast lessons through Kalvi TV

CHENNAI

23 June 2021 00:20 IST

Programmes are intended for students from Classes 1 to 12

With government and aided schools currently engaged in distributing textbooks to students, the School Education Department has come out with a comprehensive schedule of lessons to be telecast on Kalvi TV for students from Classes 1 to 12.

Since schools remained shut owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, video lessons began on Kalvi TV for the 2020-21 academic year. Following this, bridge course programmes were telecast over the summer as well, after the academic year to address learning gaps. For this purpose, students were given workbooks.

“This year, we have added lessons for Classes 1 and 12 as well. Last year, Class 12 students had recorded video lessons on their laptops, which they had used to study,” said P.A. Naresh, Joint Director of the School Education Department, and special officer, Kalvi TV.

“As was done last year for Class 10 students, this year we will have lessons telecast in sign language for Classes 6 onwards to ensure that more differently abled students benefit from the same,” he told The Hindu.

Kalvi TV also has a YouTube Channel, where students can watch videos if they miss the telecast. While the Chief Educational Officers have been asked to instruct schools to ensure that students watch and learn from programmes on Kalvi TV, schools have also been asked to find out about concerns regarding access to a TV or a smartphone that their students might have.

The School Education Commissioner, in a circular, asked schools to find out through class teachers as to how many students had a television and whether they have access to Kalvi TV. For students who do not have access to Kalvi TV or electronic devices and internet access, teachers have been asked to chalk out an alternate teaching plan to ensure they continue learning. Since a comprehensive schedule of programmes is in place, heads of schools and teachers have been asked to familiarise themselves.