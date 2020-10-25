Schedule for counselling to fill medical, dental seats announced

CHENNAI

25 October 2020

Online session to begin on Oct. 27

The online counselling for undergraduate medical and dental seats in Tamil Nadu to be conducted by the Directorate General of Health Services will begin on October 27.

The counselling for stray vacancies arising from vacant seats returned to deemed universities are to be completed by December 31. The Medical Counselling Committee will open its portals for registration and choice filling from October 27.

The process will be carried out for 15% seats under all-India quota (AIQ) from State-run government colleges, besides all seats in deemed and central universities; the All India Institute of Medical Sciences; Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical and Educational Research; the Employees State Insurance Company-run colleges; and the Armed Forces Medical College.

The first round of registration will begin on October 27. Candidates will have time to exercise their choice from October 28 to November 2.

The process of allotting seats will be done on November 3 and 4. The results will be released for the first round on November 5 and candidates will be given time from November 6 to 12 to report to the respective colleges. The second round will begin on November 18 and end on December 2. Transfer of seats falling vacant under the 15% AIQ to the respective State pool will be held on December 3.

The Committee will conduct a mop-up round for central and deemed universities, ESIC, AIIMS and Jipmer from December 10 to 24.

The vacant seats following the mop-up round would be returned to the deemed universities on December 28, who would have to conduct counselling for the stray vacancies before December 31.