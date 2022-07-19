Scattered rainfall to cover more places in Tamil Nadu this week

Several regions in TN is likely to experience thunderstorms with light to moderate rain till Thursday morning. | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

July 19, 2022 21:13 IST

Eight more interior districts are likely to join those along the Western Ghats that have been experiencing a steady heavy rain spell

Some parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry may continue to receive scattered rain till the weekend. Heavy rain may continue in various districts, including those along the Western Ghats till Thursday.

Rainfall confined mainly to the Western Ghats may spread to other parts, including north interior areas, this week, said officials of the Meteorological Department. Several districts may experience isolated heavy rain till Thursday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Wednesday, eight more interior districts, including Salem, Karur, Namakkal and Tiruvannamalai, are likely to join those along the Western Ghats such as Coimbatore and Dindigul that have been experiencing a steady, heavy rain spell for over 10 days now.

Officials noted that a cyclonic circulation in the lower level of the atmosphere would influence the rain covering several districts this week. Those in the southern and central regions, including Madurai, Thanjavur, Tiruchi and Pudukottai, would also receive heavy rain in one or two places on Thursday and Friday.

The weather system may trigger wind instabilities and bring thunderstorms over many places. They include Chennai that is likely to get thunderstorms with light to moderate rain in some areas till Thursday morning. However, Chennaiites have to be prepared for a slight warm weather as the maximum temperature is likely to be around 36 degree Celsius.

On Tuesday too, Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations recorded 36.6 degree Celsius and 35.8 degree Celsius respectively — relatively a higher temperature than the average for the day.

Though Chennai did not record any rain till Tuesday evening, places such as Kodaikanal, Coonoor, Valparai, Nilakottai and Vaniyambadi registered light rain till 5.30 p.m. During the 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday, many areas received rainfall of moderate to heavy intensity. The weather stations in Pandalur taluk office and Naduvattam in the Nilgiris district registered 9 cm each, which was the highest amount of rainfall recorded in the State on Tuesday.

Officials said the State has experienced a normal Southwest monsoon activity so far. It has received an overall rainfall of 13 cm this season, which is in excess by 45% than its average since June 1. Several districts, including the Nilgiris, Karur, Tiruppur and Theni, have received more than 100% surplus rain.