Scattered rainfall to continue over southern T.N. for two days

Wet weather will continue till first week of November, says Met Department

Scattered rainfall will continue over southern Tamil Nadu and one or two places in the northern parts in the next two or three days, the Meteorological Department has said.

Thursday’s cyclonic circulation lay over the Tamil Nadu coast and the adjoining south-west Bay of Bengal, and this would have an impact on the State.

For the second consecutive day, the weather station at the DGP’s office received heavy rainfall of 11 cm. This was the highest amount recorded during the past 24 hours, ending 8.30 a.m. on Friday.

The other weather stations that received rainfall included Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district and Anna University (6 cm).

Since October 1, Nungambakkam in Chennai has received 32 cm of rainfall, which is in excess by 6 cm for the month. Thursday’s heavy rain helped the monthly rainfall end with a surplus.

S. Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said wet weather over the State would continue till the first week of November; thereafter, there might be a slight lull and the northeast monsoon would gather pace.

Light to moderate thundershowers would occur at a few places in southern Tamil Nadu and at one or two places in the northern coastal areas in the next two or three days.

There might be heavy rainfall at one or two places in delta districts such as Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai and Tiruvarur.

In Chennai, light rain is likely in some areas till Sunday, and the maximum temperature would be around 32 degrees Celsius, he said.