Scattered rainfall to continue across State

Scattered rainfall over the State will continue on Friday due to the presence of a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, according to the Meteorological Department. Chennai may receive light to moderate showers in some places.

A cyclonic circulation lying over the southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to trigger thunderstorms in many parts of the State. The southwest monsoon has become vigorous over the State. During 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, Devakottai and Karaikudi in Sivaganga district received 12 cm and 11 cm of rain, which is the day’s highest amount of rainfall. Several other places too registered heavy rain. N. Puviarasan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, said while thunderstorms accompanied by lightning is possible in many places of the State, one or two places in Tirunelveli, Thenkasi and Theni districts are likely to get heavy rainfall on Friday. Chennai may continue to have a generally cloudy sky on Friday with light to moderate rains, he said. On Thursday, the city recorded a day temperature of around 36 degree Celsius and it may be around 36 or 37 degrees Celsius on Friday. Since June 1, Chennai district has received 1.2 cm, against its average of 5.7 cm of rain so far.