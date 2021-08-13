Scattered rain will continue over T.N. till the weekend

Showers may be heavy in the Nilgiris and Coimbatore

Scattered rainfall will continue in the State till the weekend, bringing some respite from the humid weather. Some places like the Nilgiris and Coimbatore may experience heavy rain till Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Thunderstorms during evening hours are here to stay for a few more days. Convective activity triggered by strong westerlies and a shear zone filled with opposing winds prevailing in the mid-atmosphere favour rainfall over the State, said S. Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai.

In 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. Thursday, several weather stations in the State received rainfall with Thanjavur recording the highest amount of 10 cm for the day. Similar rain patterns could continue on Friday, officials said.

Kodaikanal, Vellore and Valparai received light rain till Thursday evening. Chennai, which has been experiencing uncomfortable, humid weather for the past few days, may get a respite. The city had recorded a maximum temperature that was consistently above two degree Celsius than average for a few days.

Thunderstorms during evening hours have brought down the temperature for two days now. On Thursday, Nungambakkam recorded 34 degree Celsius, which is close to normal for the day, and Meenambakkam 34 degree Celsius.

Mr. Balachandran said this was a seasonal pattern of weather and such a spike in temperature followed by evening thunderstorms was typical for August. There had been instances when the day temperature touched above 38 degree Celsius in this decade.

Chennai experienced an all-time high temperature on August 5, 1918, when the day temperature hit 40 degree Celsius.

The Meteorological Department has predicted a cloudy sky over Chennai and the possibility of thunderstorms with light rain in some areas till Saturday. The maximum temperature will be around 36 degree Celsius.