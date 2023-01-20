SCARF launches book on mental health among youth

January 20, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Schizophrenia Research Foundation (SCARF) on Friday launched a book on children’s mental health, Juveniles Accessing Mental Health (JAMS), for childcare institutions.

The JAMS book, containing information about youth’s mental health and well-being, was released by S. Valarmathi, Director, Department of Social Defence.

JAMS is a pilot project through which SCARF worked with childcare institutions in Chennai and Ganjam district of Odisha, said Dr. Thara Srinivasan, co-founder, SCARF. The project, supported by the Grand Challenges Canada, aims to improve adolescents’ mental health in the institutions by teaching them requisite skills to enhance their well-being and provide access to mental health services.

Dr. Shiva Prakash, consultant child and adolescent psychiatrist at SCARF, said apart from enhancing mental health literacy in children, the project will focus on creating youth-friendly, non-judgemental spaces inside those institutions. Through the pilot project, SCARF found the interventions had translated into significant improvement in children’s well-being. The JAMS book will act as a preliminary cheat sheet on mental health, said Dr. Prakash.

Dr. Srinivasan said non-governmental organisations such as SCARF could only create models and only the government can make efforts to provide care for people.

Appreciating SCARF’s efforts and the JAMS project, Ms. Valarmathi said solutions to addressing children’s mental health problems was not easy and the government was trying to sort them out although the primary responsibility lay with the parents and society. She said children were not being taught life skills. They grew up as confused and depressed individuals.