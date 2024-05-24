GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

SCARF India marks second anniversary of their social hangout programme

The event was marked by an array of cultural performances by mental health service users, who are part of the initiative

Updated - May 24, 2024 11:21 pm IST

Published - May 24, 2024 11:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Schizophrenia Research Foundation (SCARF India) commemorated the second year anniversary of Namma Area, a social hangout space for mental health service users.

The event was marked by an array of cultural performances by mental health service users, who are part of the initiative. The volunteers also staged a play that depicted societal views on mental health and the life experiences those with mental health issues.

M. Suresh Kumar, former professor of psychiatry, Institute of Mental Health and current director of Psymed Hospitals, stressed the significance of compassion and empathy in the treatment of mental health issues. The society’s reliance on magico-religious treatment continues to be a major problem in the field of mental health, he said.

At a panel discussion moderated by Dr. Suresh Kumar, individuals shared their lived experiences as beneficiaries of the Namma Area initiative. Individuals also took the stage to elucidate their struggles with mental health issues and their ways of overcoming them.

As a prelude to World Schizophrenia Day, observed on May 24 annually, SCARF organised an online quiz. The winners of the competitions were also felicitated as part of the celebration.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.