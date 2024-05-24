SCARF India marks second anniversary of their social hangout programme

The Schizophrenia Research Foundation (SCARF India) commemorated the second year anniversary of Namma Area, a social hangout space for mental health service users.

The event was marked by an array of cultural performances by mental health service users, who are part of the initiative. The volunteers also staged a play that depicted societal views on mental health and the life experiences those with mental health issues.

M. Suresh Kumar, former professor of psychiatry, Institute of Mental Health and current director of Psymed Hospitals, stressed the significance of compassion and empathy in the treatment of mental health issues. The society’s reliance on magico-religious treatment continues to be a major problem in the field of mental health, he said.

At a panel discussion moderated by Dr. Suresh Kumar, individuals shared their lived experiences as beneficiaries of the Namma Area initiative. Individuals also took the stage to elucidate their struggles with mental health issues and their ways of overcoming them.

As a prelude to World Schizophrenia Day, observed on May 24 annually, SCARF organised an online quiz. The winners of the competitions were also felicitated as part of the celebration.