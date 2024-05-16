ADVERTISEMENT

SCARF celebrates 40 years with series of lectures in Chennai

Published - May 16, 2024 12:28 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Schizophrenia Research Foundation (SCARF) will celebrate the milestone of completing 40 years since its inception on May 18 at the Music Academy in Chennai at 6 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

SCARF has invited speakers such as R. Venkatesh, editor, Dinamalar Pattam; Bharathi Baskar, public speaker; and Sudha Seshayyan, former vice-chancellor, The Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University, to speak on the topic ‘Mental Health Perspective in Art and Literature’.

While Mr. Venkatesh will deliver a lecture on ‘Modern Literature and Mental Health’, Ms. Baskar and Dr. Seshayyan will speak on ‘Cinema and Mental Health’ and ‘Spirituality and Mental Health’ respectively.

R. Padmavati, director, SCARF, will deliver the welcome address and V. Subhashini, administrative officer, SCARF, will introduce the speakers. R. Mangala, assistant director, SCARF, will present the concluding remarks.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US