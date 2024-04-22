ADVERTISEMENT

SC to hear Tamil Nadu’s suit against Kerala on Mullaperiyar dam mega parking project on July 10

April 22, 2024 01:02 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST

In November last year, the Supreme Court had directed the Survey of India to examine and file a report before it on whether a mega car park project envisaged by Kerala near the Mullaperiyar dam area entered the property covered by the Periyar Lake Lease Agreement of October 1886.

The Hindu Bureau

Mullaperiyar dam. File. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Supreme Court on April 22 fixed July 10 for settling the issues to be heard in an original suit filed by Tamil Nadu against neighbouring Kerala over the construction of a mega parking project near the Mullaperiyar dam.

A Bench headed by Justice A.S. Oka recorded Tamil Nadu’s objection to the findings of the Survey of India report on the parking project.

The October 29, 1886 lease indenture was for a period of 999 years and signed between the Maharaja of Travancore and the Secretary of State for India for the Periyar Irrigation works.

A Bench had asked the Survey of India to first demarcate and survey the area covered by the lease deed, and then ascertain if the construction of the car park entered into any part of the lease deed area.

At the time, both Tamil Nadu and Kerala had agreed to the survey by the Survey of India.

