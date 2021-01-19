SC to hear challenge to T.N. Land Acquisition Laws Act on February 16

Petitioners should not be dispossessed of the land until further orders: Bench

The Supreme Court on Monday fixed February 16 for hearing agriculturists challenging the legality of the Tamil Nadu Land Acquisition Laws (Revival of Operation, Amendment and Validation) Act, 2019.

Meanwhile, a Bench, led by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar, said none of the petitioners should be “dispossessed of the land until further orders”.

The stay came on the strength of the arguments made by senior advocate P. Wilson, for the agriculturists, that they were farmers growing paddy on these lands.

The court made it clear that the case would not be adjourned on February 16 on any count.

The parties involved were asked to file their written submissions in advance.

On December 18, the Bench agreed to examine the plea of G. Mohan Rao and others, who have contended that the 2019 law and its notification should be struck down as “unconstitutional, illegal and void”.

Mr. Wilson argued that the 2019 Act was a means to revive the laws already struck down.

After hearing his submissions, the Bench posted the case for hearing on January 18, along with similar other petitions pending before the court in connection with the State amendments to the 2013 Act.

The petitioners said their agricultural lands were being acquired in “bits and pieces” for connectivity under the Chennai Peripheral Ring Road Project. “Lands which are to be acquired under the Tamil Nadu Highways Act, 2001, are highly irrigated lands, and multi-crops are cultivated,” they said.

It said the purpose of the 2013 Act to protect agriculturists and landowners from losing their land, sometimes owned through generations, without a reasonable compensation was being defeated.