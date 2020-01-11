SC stays order on footage from counting centres in Tamil Nadu

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed an order of the Madras High Court directing the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission to submit closed circuit television camera (CCTV) footage from the counting centres of the rural local bodies that fall under the jurisdiction of its Madurai Bench.
A Bench led by Chief Justice Sharad A. Bobde ordered the stay and issued notice.
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the State Election Commission, said that a High Court cannot ask for video footage of an election process.
The Commission is the authority in the fair conduct of elections. The High Court had passed the order in December after a section of advocates made a mention before it to direct the SEC to videograph the counting of the votes in the local body polls held recently as they apprehended that irregularities could take place during the process.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.