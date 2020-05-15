Tamil Nadu

SC stays Madras HC order asking TN govt to close liquor shops in State

The Supreme Court Friday stayed the Madras High Court order which had asked the Tamil Nadu government to close State-run liquor vends on the ground that there was violation of guidelines meant to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the stay on the high court order by the apex court the State-owned liquor shops may reopen in the State.

A Bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao, S K Kaul and B R Gavai stayed the May 8 order of the High Court after taking note of the appeal of government firm Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) which sells alcoholic beverages in the State.

Lawyer Yogesh Kanna, appearing for the State government, said the top court issued notices to those who had filed the pleas in the high court seeking closure of the liquor outlets in the State.

The Tamil Nadu government on May 8 had moved the Supreme Court challenging the high court order saying that the closure of such shops would lead to “grave losses” in revenue and complete halt in commercial activities.

The Madras High Court had on last Friday ordered closure of liquor outlets noting that there were huge crowds and no social distancing was being maintained by tipplers. It, however, allowed doorstep delivery of liquor through online mode.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 15, 2020 2:00:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/sc-stays-madras-hc-order-asking-tn-govt-to-close-liquor-shops-in-state/article31590783.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY